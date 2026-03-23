Gombe NNPP chairman resigns from party

The Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, in Gombe State, Kabir Makko, has resigned from the association.

Makko announced his withdrawal of service from the NNPP stating that his resignation takes immediate effect, adding that the development took in following a careful political consideration.

In released circular, which was submitted to the National tier of the political organization, the politician expressed gratitude to party members and stakeholders for their support throughout his tenure.

“By this resignation, I also relinquish my position as the Gombe State Party Chairman. This decision has been made after careful political consideration,” reads the letter dated March 23.

Meanwhile, party sources have indicated that party officials are expected to meet soon to appoint an acting chairman and stabilise leadership in the state following Makko’s departure.