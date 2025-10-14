Gombe may suffer 10-day blackout as TCN begins station maintenance

Residents and business owners in Gombe State may experience up to ten days of disrupted electricity supply, as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) commences maintenance on its main transmission substation.

The exercise, which the company described as scheduled preventive maintenance, is part of efforts to improve power reliability and system efficiency in the region.

According to TCN, the operation will require engineers to shut down specific feeders and replace key control and protection panels, a move that could temporarily affect power transmission to some areas within the state.

The company stated that the maintenance is necessary to prevent future breakdowns and ensure better service delivery to consumers.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, on Tuesday, TCN explained that the maintenance will take place from October 14 to 24, 2025, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily at the Gombe 132/33kV Transmission Substation.

“This is to enable our engineers to work on the Shongo 33kV Feeder 8 and replace the protection and control panels with new ones,” the company stated.

However, TCN emphasised that bulk power supply to the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) will not be interrupted during the exercise.

“Kindly note that there will be no load loss on the Shongo 33kV feeder, as the load will be transferred to the Darazo 33kV feeder, while the Mallam Sidi load will be moved to the Doma 33kV feeder,” the statement added.

While assuring residents of minimal impact, the company urged public understanding, noting that such maintenance works are essential to sustaining long-term power stability.

“Preventive maintenance is a vital part of our operational routine,” Mbah said. “We appeal to electricity consumers for patience and cooperation throughout the period.”