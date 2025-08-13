Gombe Govt. to create 13 councils, targets grassroots development

The Gombe State Government is set to expand its local governance structure with the creation of 13 additional Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), aimed at boosting grassroots development and improving service delivery.

The proposed LCDAs and their respective headquarters are: Akko North (Amada), Akko West (Pindiga), Balanga South (Bambam), Billiri West (Tal), Dukku North (Malala), Funakaye South (Tongo), Gombe South (Bolari), Kaltungo East (Wange), Kwami West (Bojude), Nafada West (Birin Fulani), Pero-Chonge (Filiya), Yamaltu East (Hinna), and Yamaltu West (Zambuk).

According to the government, these initiatives are designed to bring decision-making closer to the people and enhance community participation in governance.

They will also ensure that rural and underserved areas benefit from targeted interventions in security, education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Governor Muhammadu Yahaya has transmitted a bill to the Gombe State House of Assembly seeking approval for the creation of the new councils, which will function as administrative subdivisions of the existing local government areas.

He stated that the LCDAs will work closely with traditional institutions and local leaders to sustain peace and address emerging security challenges, in line with the Gombe State Chieftaincy Law (as amended).

To ensure a smooth take-off, the bill provides for the establishment of Interim Management Committees to oversee each LCDA until elections are conducted.

The implementation is expected to be phased, with clearly defined administrative structures, staffing arrangements, and budgetary allocations to ensure efficiency from the onset.

Governor Yahaya appealed to lawmakers to give the bill urgent consideration and called on residents to support the reforms, describing them as “a visionary step that will further cement Gombe’s position as a model of inclusive and community-driven governance in Nigeria.”