Gombe Govt. okays N1.3b for deputy governor’s office construction

The Gombe State government has approved ₦1.3 billion for the construction of a new Deputy Governor’s Office to improve coordination at the highest level of the state’s executive arm.

The new office complex is designed to enhance communication between the governor’s and deputy governor’s offices, ensuring that administrative operations are smoother and more synchronised.

According to the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Usman Kallamu, the approval were made during the 50th State Executive Council meeting, presided over by Governor Muhammadu Yahaya at the Gombe Arena yesterday.

“Currently, the Deputy Governor’s Office is located at a distance from the Government House, which affects operational synergy. This new facility will address that gap effectively,” he explained.

During the meeting, the council also approved ₦1.275 billion for a modern Gombe State Fire Service Headquarters, a central hub aimed at improving emergency response across the state.

“This facility will enhance the efficiency of our fire and rescue personnel, ensuring lives, property, and infrastructure are better protected,” Kallamu noted.

Demonstrating the administration’s commitment to education, the council also granted ₦1.3 billion for the completion of five mega secondary schools, underscoring efforts to expand access to quality education across Gombe.

Additionally, ₦461.8 million was approved for the construction of a new Divisional Police Station in the Shehu Abubakar District, built to meet contemporary urban and policing standards.

Governor Yahaya’s administration has consistently prioritised capital projects, allocating 58% of the 2024 ₦208.06 billion budget to infrastructure, with the remaining 42% dedicated to recurrent expenditure.

Gombe government officials emphasise that the latest approvals are part of a sustained strategy to upgrade public infrastructure, enhance service delivery, and position Gombe as one of the most administratively efficient and disaster-ready states in northern Nigeria.