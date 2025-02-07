Gombe Govt. imposes curfew on metropolis over insecurity

The Gombe state government has imposed a curfew on on the state, to address the growing security threats across metropolis.

The curfew, which begins 12:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. follows intelligence reports that indicate an increase in criminal activities in the Gombe state metropolis.

Since the start of the new year, there has been a sharp increase in the spate of kidnapping, armed robbery, car hijacking and murder in the state.

Hence, to ensure the safety and security of citizens, the state government has resulted in imposing the curfew, a development that was announced yesterday.

“We urge the public to cooperate with the police to ensure Gombe remains a safe place for everyone”, a statement from the State government partly read.

The state government also warned that violations of the restriction would not be tolerated.

The government urged parents and guardians to caution their wards against unnecessary movements during the restricted hours.

In case of emergencies, residents have been advised to contact the police through the control room numbers: 08150567771 and 09036435359.