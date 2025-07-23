Gombe Govt. earmarks N2bn for rural development, solar streetlights

The Gombe State Government has allocated ₦2 billion to boost rural development and install solar-powered streetlights, aiming to improve infrastructure and enhance the quality of life for residents in underserved communities.

The fund will support various projects focused on improving access to electricity in rural areas through sustainable solar energy solutions, as well as enhancing local infrastructure to promote economic growth and community well-being.

The approval was granted during a State Executive Council meeting chaired by Governor Muhammadu Yahaya, yesterday, where he emphasized that these initiatives align with his administration’s commitment to sustainable development and improving living standards across Gombe State.

According to the government, a major portion of the fund, ₦1.15 billion, will be used to install solar-powered streetlights in urban and semi-urban areas.

The initiative, it stated, is aimed at providing a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to conventional power sources and diesel generators.

The government, added that the N1.15 billion project aligns with Gombe’s long-term plan to expand access to renewable energy and reduce the economic burden of rising fuel costs.

The remaining funds will go into critical rural development projects, including the construction and rehabilitation of access roads and other community-based infrastructure across the state.

The project will also feature the training of local technicians to ensure sustainability and maintenance of the installed systems.

The government, meanwhile, emphasized that the dual focus on solar lighting and rural development will improve night-time safety, promote local economic growth, and expand access to essential services in remote areas.