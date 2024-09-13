Gombe Govt. donates N50M to Yobe bandits, flood victims

The Gombe State Government has donated N50 million to Yobe state government in support of its efforts to provide succor to victims of the Mafa insurgency attack, and the flooding across the state.

It described the bandits attack on the community which left over 100 farmers dead as sad and unfortunate.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, who was represented by his deputy, Manesiah Jatau, handed the donation check to his Yobe counterpart, Mai Mala Buni, on Friday.

“We share with you the double tragedy of the attack on the community and the floods that claimed some lives, swept away houses and farmlands” he added.

Yahaya said the donation of N50 million was to support the state government in providing assistance to the victims.

Buni, meanwhile, commended Gombe state government for standing with the government and people of Yobe state at such trying moment.

“I am highly delighted with this show of sympathy and brotherhood exhibited to us by the government of Gombe state, we will continue to cherish this support, care and visit” Buni said.

He said security challenges is a global phenomenon which required collective efforts to check the menace.