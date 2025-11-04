Gombe Govt. disburses N8.2bn to 3,204 retirees

The Gombe State Government has released a total of ₦8.2 billion to clear outstanding gratuities owed to 3,204 retired civil servants, marking one of the largest pension settlements in the state’s history.

The gesture reflects the administration’s growing commitment to workers’ welfare and financial accountability amid Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the move as a major milestone in his administration’s efforts to reward years of service by both state and local government retirees.

The governor noted that the disbursement was made possible through increased federal allocations following the removal of fuel subsidies—a reform he said has boosted state revenues and opened new development opportunities.

Speaking during the cheque presentation ceremony held in Gombe on Tuesday, Yahaya announced that ₦6.6 billion would go to 2,142 state retirees, while ₦1.6 billion was allocated to 1,062 local government retirees.

The payment, he added, covers arrears from 2021 to 2023 for state workers and a year’s backlog for those in the local councils.

“With this latest round of payments, our total gratuity disbursement since 2019 has reached an unprecedented ₦33.826 billion,” the governor said. “No administration in the history of Gombe has shown greater commitment to the welfare of its retirees.”

Yahaya explained that the improved financial inflow from the Federation Account had enabled his government to embark on both infrastructural and social welfare projects across the state.

He attributed this progress to President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, which he said are already showing positive results despite initial challenges.

“The removal of fuel subsidy has significantly boosted our revenue base, allowing us to execute projects that directly impact the lives of our people,” he stated.

“These reforms may come with short-term pains, but the long-term benefits will certainly justify the sacrifices being made today.”

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fiscal discipline, transparency, and equitable distribution of resources.

He urged residents to remain patient with ongoing national reforms, assuring them that the current sacrifices would pave the way for a more prosperous and sustainable future for Gombe State.