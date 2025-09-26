Gombe Govt. bans schools from mandating textbooks, others on pupils

The Gombe State Government has outlawed the practice of compelling pupils to purchase textbooks, uniforms, and other school materials directly from schools, stressing that such policies place an unfair financial burden on parents and guardians.

The government emphasized that while schools may recommend learning materials, parents must retain the freedom to purchase them either from the school or the open market.

It warned that any form of compulsion from institutions will be considered a violation of the state’s education policy.

The policy shift was outlined in a circular signed by the Director of Quality Assurance at the Ministry of Education, Saidu Gadam, on Friday.

According to Gadam, the decision was approved by the Commissioner for Education, Aishatu Maigari, as part of broader reforms aimed at promoting inclusiveness and reducing the cost of education for families across the state.

“The ministry is determined to ensure that education remains both affordable and accessible. No child should be denied learning opportunities because of restrictive school policies,” he emphasised.

In addition to the ban on compulsory material purchases, the government has prohibited schools from using textbooks with in-built worksheets or answer spaces, saying they prevent reuse and increase waste.

By September 2026, schools are expected to separate reusable textbooks from optional workbooks in line with the new NERDC curriculum.

The ministry also issued new rules for graduation ceremonies, which will now be limited strictly to pupils completing primary six, JSS3, and SS3.

It further maintained its stance against the “sign-out culture,” describing the rowdy celebrations associated with it as unsafe and unacceptable in both public and private schools.

On school operations, the government suspended fresh registrations for new private, community, and faith-based schools.

Existing schools yet to complete their documentation were given until October 31, 2025, to finalise approvals and collect certificates.

Also, the ministry also directed private schools to strictly comply with government educational policies, including the adoption of the new curriculum, skill development initiatives, and anti-bullying measures.

Schools lacking external exam centres for WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, or NBAIS were urged to seek guidance from the ministry.

Reaffirming its commitment to raising educational standards while reducing avoidable costs for parents, the ministry reiterated that all policies must prioritize accessibility, fairness, and the financial well-being of families.