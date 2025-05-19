Gombe Gov. warns hajj pilgrims against drug peddling in Saudi

As the first batch of Gombe pilgrims prepares to depart for this year’s Hajj, Governor Inuwa Yahaya has cautioned them against any conduct that could bring Nigeria into disrepute, particularly offences such as drug trafficking and money laundering.

Yahaya urged the pilgrims to remain law-abiding and avoid suspicious associations, stressing the severe consequences of engaging in illegal activities, especially in Saudi Arabia, where drug-related offences carry the death penalty.

He issued the warning during a farewell event held yesterday, for the 957 pilgrims from Gombe State participating in the 2025 pilgrimage.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Njodi, the governor disclosed that the first group of 512 pilgrims would depart on Monday, followed by a second batch of 445 on Tuesday.

“Anybody caught carrying prohibited items, especially narcotic drugs, whose penalty in Saudi Arabia is death, should have himself or herself to blame,” he warned. “You must not allow yourselves to be used as conduit pipes for illegal trade, even unknowingly,” the governor added.

He also reminded the pilgrims of the importance of upholding dignity, patriotism, and full compliance with the laws of both Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, noting that any act of misconduct would attract consequences.

Yahaya further charged officials of the Gombe State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board to be diligent in their responsibilities and prioritize the welfare of the pilgrims throughout the exercise.

In his remarks, the Emir of Dukku and Chairman of the Pilgrims Board, Alhaji Haruna Rashid II, commended the governor for his consistent support, which he said had ensured a smooth preparation process for the Hajj journey.