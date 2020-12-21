Gombe Gov. tasks new council chairmen on grassroots security

The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has urged the newly elected Local Government Area (LGA) chairmen to prioritize grassroots security in their domain in augmenting the state government efforts in protecting lives and properties of citizens across the state.

It explained that the issue of insecurity had been a source of concerns in the Northern region and all hands must be on deck to protect the citizens through joint efforts from all stakeholders.

Yahaya noted that it had become imperative for all tiers of government, including the citizens to put the right measures in place to avert issues bordering on insecurities.

Speaking on Monday after swearing in the 11 All Progressive Congress (APC) candidates who won all the chairmanship slots and 114 councillorship seats during the Saturday election, the governor tasked the helmsmen to ensure security at the grassroots to complement government’s efforts towards sustaining peace in the state and the country at large.

“As you are all aware, Nigeria is facing the worst security challenge in its history. We must therefore put in place necessary measures to protect lives and property of our people.

“I call on the new chairmen to ensure that any measures taken are fully implemented and sustained, in order to ensure the security and well-being of citizens and their lives and property.”

Furthermore, he charged the new LGA bosses to be closer to their people, as working closely with their constituents would enable them achieve a lot in developing the areas in the overall interest of the people.

The governor also tasked the new chairmen to come up with constructive and workable ideas for the development and transformation of their respective local governments.

“I implore you to use your wealth of experience in order to speedily move our local governments forward, and provide the much-needed dividends of democracy to our people,” Yahaya said.