Gombe Gov. sacks four aides after beating councillor

In a move to enforce discipline and uphold accountability, Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, has sacked four aides over misconduct, abuse of office, and conduct capable of eroding public confidence in government.

The decision followed the conclusion of an internal investigation, which established that the aides were directly linked to the physical assault of a serving councillor, prompting the governor to approve their immediate removal from office.

Details of the incident emerged after a special committee submitted its findings, alongside security reports, to the state government.

The assault involved Abdulrahman Sheriff, a councillor representing Shamaki Ward in Gombe Local Government Area, with the probe reportedly confirming the culpability of the affected officials.

A government statement disclosed that the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Njodi, formally conveyed the dismissals after reviewing the committee’s report, which was further validated by independent assessments from security agencies.

Those affected include Adamu Danko, Senior Special Assistant II (Domestic); Garba Mohammed, Senior Special Assistant II (Political); Rabiu Abubakar, Senior Special Assistant II (Social Media); and Ali Ibrahim, Senior Special Assistant II (Community Relations).

Governor Yahaya further ordered that the sackings take immediate effect and directed the former aides to hand over all government property in their possession to the appropriate authorities without delay.

Commenting on the development, the governor’s spokesman, Ismaila Misilli, said the administration would not shield any official found guilty of violence or misconduct.

“Public office is a trust, and this government will act firmly against anyone who abuses that trust or undermines the rule of law,” he said.

The governor also reiterated that disciplinary measures would apply across board, stressing that status or political influence would not exempt any official from accountability.