Gombe Gov. aide’s driver beats councillor over sundry issues

A serving councillor representing Shamaki Ward in Gombe Local Government Area was assaulted by a driver employed by Abubakar Kari, the Chief of Staff to Governor Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe State.

While the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, the driver was seen in a video obtained by this reporter repeatedly punching and humiliating the councillor in broad daylight, despite attempts by onlookers to restrain him.

The visibly terrified elected official, helpless on his motorcycle, pleaded with the man to stop the assault, but the driver ignored all appeals and became even more aggressive, daring anyone to intervene.

In the viral video, the attacker was heard speaking angrily in Hausa, accusing the councillor of behaving as though he were a “mate” of the Chief of Staff, suggesting that the attack may have stemmed from perceived disrespect and other unresolved issues.

The councillor, who was publicly humiliated in front of passers-by, could be heard desperately shouting, “Please stop, please stop!” as the driver continued the attack.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the Gombe State Government nor the office of the Chief of Staff had issued an official statement on the incident, sparking public outrage, with many residents calling for the attacker to be held accountable for his actions.