Gombe former revenue boss dies inside kidnappers den in Kano

The Chairman of the Gombe State Board of Internal Revenue Service, Mu’azu Buyam, has been confirmed dead after his body was recovered from kidnappers’ den in Kano State.

Meanwhile, the security agencies have arrested a a suspected member of the kidnapping gang that abducted the former chairman from his home in Kano where he resides after his retirement from the Gombe state civil service.

Confirming the development on Saturday, Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, confirmed the development through a statement released by his media aide, Ismaila Misilli.

Yahaya, who described the development as a deep shock, urged security agencies to ensure that thorough investigations are conducted and that justice is served without delay.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, Governor Inuwa Yahaya extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and associates of the deceased, as well as the people of Kalishen in Shongom Local Government Area, where he hailed from.

“The Governor prayed Almighty Allah to grant them the strength to bear this profound loss, forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and admit him into Aljannat Firdaus”.