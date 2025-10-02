Gombe ex-commissioner dies after brief illness

The political landscape in Gombe has been thrown into mourning following the passing of former state commissioner, Julius Lepes, who died after battling a brief illness for nearly two years.

His death has been described as a painful loss not only to his family but also to the state he once served with distinction.

Lepes, remembered as a seasoned politician and public servant, held key positions in government where he contributed to policy formulation and grassroots mobilisation. His legacy, colleagues say, will remain an enduring reference point for dedication to service.

Confirming the development on Thursday, Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Yahaya expressed deep grief over the passing of the former commissioner, describing him as a principled and cerebral leader who played an instrumental role in strengthening the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

“Lepes gave his best at every point of service and left a mark of integrity, humility, and commitment to the growth of Gombe State,” the governor said.

Lepes previously served as Commissioner for Youth and later as Commissioner for Information and Culture, where he was widely praised for his insight and contributions to the State Executive Council.

His stewardship, according to Yahaya, helped lay foundations that the administration continues to build upon.

Furthermore, the governor, speaking on behalf of the government and people of Gombe, extended heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family, his political associates, and the Kalargu community of Kaltungo Chiefdom.

Yahaya prayed for divine comfort for the bereaved family and eternal rest for the departed.