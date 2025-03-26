Gombe cook steals $35,000, sets employer’s house ablaze

A 28 years old cook, Hannatu Ibrahim, has been arrested by the Gombe Police Command for allegedly stealing $35,000 from her employer, a Syrian national attached to Triacta Nigeria.

It was gathered that after committing the theft, the suspect went ahead to set the house of her employer, in New GRA, Gombe, on fire.

Police arrested Ibrahim along with two accomplices, 20 years old Ahmed Adamu and 28 years old Abubakar Ibrahim, recovering $7,100 from the prime suspect and an additional $100 from Adamu.

In another incident, a 22 years old woman who was kidnapped from her home in Wuro-waila via Kumo, Akko LGAby armed assailants, was rescued unharmed after police operations forced the abductors to abandon her in a bush, with no ransom paid.

Meanwhile, a 27 years old armed robbery suspect, Abdullahi Musa, was nabbed on March 24 for barricading the Filiya-Billiri Road and robbing motorists, confessing to multiple crimes.

The Gombe Police Command detailed these arrests in a press release issued on Wednesday by its Spokesperson, Buhari Abdullahi, emphasizing their commitment to public safety.

Other arrests include two men, 35 years old Abdu Manu, and 27 years old Babangida Mohammed, caught with a locally made pistol.

Manu claimed to have purchased the weapon from Mohammed at the price of N6,000.

The duo were arrested by a 30 years old officer attached to Nigeria Hunters and forest security service, Akko LGA of Gombe state.

Two suspects, 43 years old Mohammed Adamu, and 47 years old Hashiru Mohammed, were apprehended on Tuesday with a stolen Toyota Camry worth N2.5m.

Additionally, police recovered 19 rounds of live 7.6x62mm ammunition discovered by Almajiris at a filling station on March 23.

The PPRO disclosed that the police have continued efforts to apprehend six fleeing robbery suspects and kidnappers, after they robbed motorist who were coming back from Leggal-Market heading to their various destinations and disposed them of their properties.

However, the police seized exhibits such as empty shells, a locally made gun, and wooden barricades from the fleeing suspects.

Abdullahi urged residents to stay vigilant, stating, “The Command reassures the public of its unwavering commitment to combating crime and ridding the state of all forms of crime and social vices.”

The spokesman noted that nvestigations into all cases are ongoing, with suspects set to be charged to court to answer to their crimes upon completion.