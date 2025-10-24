Gombe commissioner, police orderly die in auto crash

The Gombe State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Col. Abdullahi Bello (retd), and his police orderly have been confirmed dead after their vehicle’s involvement in an auto crash in the state.

While the police orderly, Sergeant Adamu Hussaini, couldn’t survive the auto crash with his boss, the commissioner’s driver sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment.

As gathered, the auto crash occurred while returning from Maiduguri, Borno State, where he attended the North-East Regional Consultation on the Development of a National Disarmament, Demobilisation, and Reintegration framework

The Director-General of Press Affairs for the Government House Gombe, Ismaila Misilli, who confirmed the sad development on Friday through a statement made available to newsmen, disclosed that the tragedy occurred along the Malam Sidi–Gombe road.

Reacting to the sad news, Governor Muhammadu Yahaya, expressed sorrow, describing the late commissioner as “a disciplined officer and dedicated public servant who brought his wealth of military experience, leadership, and patriotism into the service of Gombe State.”

The governor added, “Col. Abdullahi Bello (retd) will be remembered as a pillar of discipline, courage, and selfless service. He carried out his duties with unmatched diligence and a deep sense of responsibility.

“His demise is a monumental loss not only to his family and our government but to Gombe State and Nigeria at large.”

Yahaya also recalled the deceased’s “impactful contributions in the State Executive Council, particularly in shaping policies on internal security, inter-agency collaboration, and community safety.”

“On behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, the governor extended condolences to the family of the deceased, his associates, and the Balanga Local Government community, praying Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannat Firdaus,” the statement added.

He also sympathised with the family of the late police orderly, Hussaini, describing both men as “patriots who died in active service to the state and the nation.”

Yahaya further prayed for the speedy recovery of the commissioner’s driver who survived the crash.