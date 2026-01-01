Gombe ADC members protest against Obi’s defection

Members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Gombe State have strongly protested reports that former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has defected to and registered with the party, describing the move as invalid and a violation of constitutional procedures.

The members argue that Obi’s alleged registration did not follow mandatory ward-level processes, raising concerns over irregularities and what they describe as preferential treatment capable of undermining the party’s principles of discipline and internal order.

The development has also widened internal divisions within the party, with loyalists insisting that even high-profile entrants must strictly adhere to established rules to preserve credibility and unity ahead of future elections.

According to the members, such actions could erode public confidence in the ADC as a credible alternative political platform, particularly at a time of shifting national political alignments.

The faction, led by Nafiu Bala, who claims to be the authentic National Chairman of the party, rejected the former Anambra governor’s reported membership through a statement issued on Thursday.

They said that all prospective members, regardless of status, must register at their ward level in their state of origin or residence, complete official membership forms, and obtain validated membership cards, procedures they claimed were bypassed in the case allegedly involving a zonal office in Enugu.

“It has come to our attention that a certain Peter Obi was reportedly registered at a party zonal office in Enugu,” the statement read.

“The National Working Committee wishes to categorically state that this action does not align with the constitutional and stipulated procedures for membership registration into the African Democratic Congress.”

“The party’s constitution does not provide for the registration of individuals at zonal or national offices outside of their designated wards. Any registration carried out contrary to this provision is considered irregular and invalid,” Bala further stated.

“Therefore, the Office of the National Chairman distances the original, constitutionally governed ADC from the reported registration of Peter Obi at the Enugu Zonal office. The party is investigating this breach of due process,” he added.

While reaffirming the ADC’s openness to all Nigerians, the faction stressed that inclusivity must operate strictly within the party’s regulatory framework.

The leadership also urged party members and the general public to disregard any alternative claims of registration, insisting that ward-level entry remains the only valid method.

“The ADC remains committed to providing a robust and credible platform for all Nigerians but insists on doing so within the ambit of its laws and regulations.