Sports

Goalkeeper dies in Senegalese football club auto crash

By Felix Kuyinu

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Fallou Dieye, goalkeeper of Senegalese club, ASC Gadiaga, has died following an auto crash involving the club’s team bus in Kaolack.

The team, while returning from a league match yesterday, was involved in a road accident which led to the death of Dieye alongside others severely injured and in need of medical intervention.

Information gathered revealed that at least 10 players were rushed to hospitals for medical facilities with fractures and head trauma, including the goalkeeper, who was pronounced dead by medical practitioners.

Authorities stated that investigation is underway to determine the precise circumstances which led to the mishap which has led to nationwide mourning in the west African country, adding that necessary information would be disclosed in due time.

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