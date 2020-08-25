Global smartphone productions record 16.7% drop in 2020 Q2

The global smartphone productions have dropped by 16.7% in second quarter of 2020 after outbreak of coronavirus which disrupted market trends and affected global economies.

Outbreak of the deadly respiratory disease had forced governments around the world to close borders and impose regional lockdowns, resulting in a significant decline in GDP, economic and social activity, a development which had negative effect on the smartphone market.

TrendForce, a world leading market intelligence provider, said that the 16.7% reamins the largest drop in industry history as estimated 286 million smartphones were manufactured in the second quarter, up 2.2% from the previous quarter.

Through its research report released on Tuesday, TrendForce revealed total smartphone productions were expected to reach 335 million units for the third quarter of the year, stating that productions were slowed down to 10.1 percent.

However, despite the decline in the smartphone productions, the researcher outfit said that Samsung Electronic.co topped global smartphone manufacturer in the second quarter of the year despite effect of coronavirus.

According to TrendForce, South Korean tech titan, Samsung, led the industry in terms of smartphone production with 55 million units during April-June period accounting for 19.2 percent the total market share.

“Europe, the U.S., and India are the major markets for Samsung smartphones when looking at sales by region, their outbreaks were very severe during the second quarter of 2020, and this affected Samsung more than the other brands in the top six,” the report said.

It claimed other tech industries like China’s Huawei Technologies Co. followed samsung with an 18.2 percent market share after its smartphone production jumped 13 percent quarter-on-quarter to 52 million units in the second quarter.

U.S. tech titan Apple Inc. took the third spot with a 14.3 percent market share after its iPhone production reached 41 million units in the second quarter, up 8 percent from three months earlier.

Chinese brands Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo came in fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, in the global smartphone production rankings.

TrendForce said that samsung’s production volume is likely to increase in the current quarter and take a 23.5 percent market share, benefiting from the U.S. sanctions against Huawei and growing anti-China sentiment in India.

“Samsung has been building up its inventories as it targets the entry-level and mid-range segments in order to compensate for its poor performances in the previous quarter,” the report added.