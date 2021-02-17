Glo unveils app for easy NIN registration

One of Nigeria’s leading telecommunications companies, Globacom, has unveiled a new app, Appointment Manager, to facilitate easy online booking for National Identity Number registration.

In a statement in Lagos, Globacom said the app helps customers in choosing day, time and Gloworld of their choice, thus providing platform for them to register for their NIN effortlessly.

“The Appointment Manager was unveiled to help our numerous subscribers and Nigerians in general to reduce the stress involved in the NIN registration process,” the company said.

Globacom said the app makes it much convenient for customers to go through the process without stress, adding that the environment would be crowd-free and safe with COVID-19 protocols fully observed.

Explaining how to use the app, the company advised customers to: “Enter the URL https://ninappt.gloworld.com/ on any browser and enter phone number in this format: 08050000000. This will be followed by clicking on the date icon to select available dates for the month, followed by selection of desired state and shop. Next is the selection of the desired time to be followed by entrance of the number provided by the app to ensure the customer is indeed a human being, after which he or she will click on submit.

“Customers will then receive an SMS notification with an ID, scheduled date and shop to visit which he will present at the shop,” Glo said.

The company urged its subscribers to make utmost use of the App for their registrations.

It also encouraged those who are yet to link their NIN with their mobile numbers to text their NIN to 109, adding that they could also dial *109*NIN# to submit their NIN or call 109 to update their NIN via voice call.

The company also advised members of the public with further enquiries to contact its customer contact channels, 121, for prepaid, and 200, for post-paid, or to visit https://www.gloworld.com/ng/nin.