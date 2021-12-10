GIZ, tech centre certify 30 Nigerians as entrepreneurs 

Atleast 30 Nigerians have been certified by the German Government through its Development Commission(GIZ) in partnership with a nonprofit vocational training centre, Etiwa TECH, as entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

After training and certifying them, the trainees were also empowered with tools for their profession as well as assisting them to hit the ground running after graduation.

Among the 30 graduands, 18 were equipped with skills in Masonry while 12 graduated from the Air Conditioning Department in the centre.

The skills training and empowerment were done by the Skills Development for Youth Employment (SKYE) programme and was funded by the German government.

Addressing newsmen, the Managing Director, Etiwa TECH, Jody Adewale, said that the trainees did not just come from Lagos, but were drawn from different parts of the country.

Adewale said that the 30 graduating students were the last batch of trainees in the programme, marking the end of the partnership with the SKYE.

According to her, the objectives of the SKYE program is to increase the prospects of gainful employment for young Nigerians between 15 and 35 through skills acquisition,

“And so, with this project, SKYE has partnered with different vocational institutions to provide this training. And the whole purpose of this training is to ensure that there is gainful employment; that you learn a skill to be able to go out there and to make a living for yourself.

“That is why as part of the project, apart from just training, there have been soft skills, which are the skills you need to go into the workplace and succeed,” Adewale added.

She noted that for the period of the partnership, they had trained 205 trainees, half of whom were returnees from abroad, adding the training also involved building the capacity of the trainees on entrepreneurship.

Earlier, the Technical Advisor for the GIZ SKYE Programme, Tosin Ilawole, expressed delight at the graduation of the trainees and explained that GIZ embarked on the training programme because of its mandate to develop skills for employment.

Ilawole, meanwhile, noted that if youths were trained with employability skills, it would help to tackle illegal migration from the country in search of greener pasture.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

