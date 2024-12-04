Giwa promises innovative reform to Lagos incident management, others

The newly appointed General Manager of the Lagos State Command and Control Centre, Femi Giwa, has unveiled plans to transform the state’s incident management, promising a safer and more secure environment for residents.



According to Giwa, his administration will prioritize innovative reforms, leveraging cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships to enhance incident response and public safety.



The former Executive Director of the Environmental Consultancy, who disclosed this during a press briefing, stated that these innovations are expected to improve incident response times, bolster coordination efforts, and increase the Centre’s capacity to handle and process data effectively.



He added that it will tackle emerging threats, including cyber security, climate-related disasters, and urban security issues, while noting that his strategic approach aligns with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES+ Agenda and vision for the Centre.



Focusing on the Centre’s rediness for the festive seasons, Giwa assured Lagosian that the agency remains fully operational and is on high alert to respond promptly to distress calls.



He also urged residents to utilize the emergency toll-free numbers 767 and 112 for immediate assistance in the event of an emergency.



Meanwhile, the newly appointed general manager commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for his commitment to transforming the Centre into a world-class hub for incident coordination and public safety.