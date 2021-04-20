Ghanian police arrests nine fleeing inmates from Imo correctional centre

No fewer than nine fleeing inmates from Nigeria Correctional Centre have been re-arrested in Ghana. The inmates were arrested by the Ghana Police Service (GPS) after they escaped from the Nigeria Correctional Centre, attacked by gunmen.

The arrest of the Nigerians, Yusuf, Emmanuel Chiedozie, Steve Eyenuku, Enebeli Lucky, Yommi Usmah, Kelli Ekureni, Obi Onuora, Patrick Chanar, and Bless Eyenuku, by the Ada District Police Command in the Greater Accra Region was after they were suspected to be part of the 1,844 inmates that escaped from the Imo State Correctional earlier this month.

It was learned that the 1,844 inmates were set free by gunmen that gained entrance into the yard by using explosives to destroy the administrative block.

The Police Commander, Chief Superintendent, Francis Somian, explained the suspected fleeing inmates entered the country through illegal border routes, adding that they were arrested following credible intelligence.

According to him, the fleeing inmates were monitored following credible intelligence that they were about to cross the Volta River into Ada Foh on Sunday, April 18. “They were eventually tracked to an area known as Clinic Junction Lorry Station from where they were arrested in Sprinter bus with registration number, ER 1657-14.”

The police command that announced the fleeing inmates’ arrest, said they have been handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service in Tema to assist with further investigations.