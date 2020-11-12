Report on Interest
under logo

LASG gets 31 vehicles forfeited for driving against traffic,…

The Guild

Buhari, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu condole families of Lagos…

The Guild

Lagos education board seeks partnership against child…

The Guild
MetroNews

Ghanian ex-President, Rawlings, dies of COVID-19 complications

By News Desk,

By The Guild

Former Ghanaian President, Jerry Rawlings, has reportedly died after losing battle the to coronavirus complications.

 

Details shortly…
The Guild 1235 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.