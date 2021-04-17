Ghanian actress bags three months jail term over nude pictures publication

An Accra circuit court has sentenced a Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, to three months imprisonment for the publication of herself and her son’s nude pictures.

It was gathered that the Poloo, was charged to court on a three-count charge bordering on publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence in ways that undermine another person’s privacy and integrity, and conduct in any way that undermines another person’s privacy or dignity.

The court presided over by Her Honour Christina Cann handed 90 days sentence to Poloo after she pleaded guilty to three charges leveled against her.

As gathered, the court presided over by Her Honour Christina Cann deferred her sentencing on Friday, for the defendant to undergo a pregnancy test to ensure she was not pregnant before her sentencing is passed.

The judge, after the convict results came out negative, ordered that the convict serve 90 days in jail concurrently, which implies that she would only serve 90 days jail term.

As gathered in June 2020, the Ghanaian movie star uploaded a controversial nude photo of herself and her son on the occasion of his seventh birthday.

However, she apologized after negative reactions trailed the now-deleted post. She explained that the picture was to appreciate motherhood.

“As an artist, whatever I post is an artistic impression. I’m not trying to put porn on my page or playing porn with him. I am so sorry if I hurt anyone with my post this morning. I also want you to know that it wasn’t made with a bad intention,” she had said.

“What I was saying was that, no matter how naked you see your parent, don’t run away from them. Get close to them and clothe them.”

Meanwhile, her counsel has indicated that the judgment will be contested at the appeal court.