Ghanaian President urges Buhari to reopen borders

By Temitope Akintoye,

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, has pleaded with the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, to bring a swift end to prolonged partial closure of Nigeria’s borders which had remained closed to trade from neighbouring countries since August 2019.

It was gathered that Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) and petty traders in Ghana had felt the continued negative impact of Nigeria’s land border closure which had severely affected the country’s economic well-being.

Last year, the Nigerian government had ordered closure of its land borders to certain neighboring countries, including Ghana, in a move to curb smuggling of controlled commodities like rice, hard drug substances and small arms through its borders in a move to improve security and cater to the physical and economic wellbeing of Nigerian citizens.

Akufo-Addo made the plea during a meeting with President Buhari, held on the sidelines of UK-Africa Investment Summit 2020 in London, expressing an understanding of Nigeria’s need to protect her people and pleaded that border opening processes be expedited because Nigeria was significant to the economy of his country.

“I would like to appeal that the Nigerian Border closure be lifted as soon as possible. The Nigerian market is significant for certain categories of business owners in Ghana and contributes massively to our Gross Domestic Product (GDP). I understand that the borders were closed for the good of the Nigerian people, but we in Ghana will also like your consideration as we bare the brunt of the closure.”

In response, Buhari commiserated with his Ghanaian counterpart, saying the effects of border closure on Ghana were indeed sad and regrettable but inevitable in his government’s drive for a better Nigeria.

He said, “It is regrettable that the partial land border closure has had such negative impacts on our neighbors but we, as Nigerians, cannot leave our country, particularly the youths, endangered.

“The Sahel region is awash with small arms, which is a major reason behind the severe security challenges in Mali, Chad, Burkina Faso, Niger and my country, Nigeria.

“Contrary to popular opinion, we did not close our borders only because food products were being smuggled in, but also because arms, ammunition and hard drugs were being ferried into the country and I can not keep my eyes open and watch our youths being destroyed through cheap hard drugs and the compromise of security caused by an unbridled influx of small arms.”

On time frame for reopening borders, President Buhari had stated that there was, as yet, no date for border reopening as it was being delayed till final report of the committee set up to look into the matter was submitted and considered.

“We will get things sorted out. Our farmers, especially those who grow rice, now have a market and are happy, and we are also concerned about hard drugs and weapons but once the committee comes up with its recommendations, we will sit, consider them and finalize plans for border reopening,”