Ghanaian police arrests two Nigerians over alleged human trafficking, kidnapping,

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has arrested two Nigerians in Gomoa Pomadze for allegedly engaging in kidnapping and human trafficking in the country.

Arrest of the Nigerians, Paul Okafor and Duru Favour, by the Police Central Regional Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHT) was after it allegedly discovered the suspects engage in illegal acts.

It was learned that the suspects engaged in kidnapping and trafficking of young Nigerians to perpetrate cyber-crime activities in the country.

While briefing newsmen, Regional Police Public Relations Officer and Head of the AHTU, Irene Oppong, said 39 victims, all Nigerians in their twenties, rescued after arrest of the suspects.

She said on Sunday, July 12, at about 1100 hours, the Winneba District Police Command, acting on information, dispatched a Police Patrol team to Gomoa Pomadze, where a 21-year old Nigerian, Charles Ikorohk, in the company of three Ghanaians were discovered.

She said Ikorohk told the Police team that he arrived in the country from Nigeria earlier in the year to visit a friend but could not trace him.

According to her, he got stranded in Accra and met one Uzo at the Kwame Nkrumah interchange area, who later introduced him to one Arisuezo, also a Nigerian.

She revealed Arisuezo brought Ikorohk to Winneba and kept him in a walled house together with other young men from Nigeria.

“Arisuezo prevented his captives from leaving the compound and subjected them to all forms of inhuman treatment and engaged them in cyber-crime activities. And when the police, after receiving a tip-off, quickly went to the house and rescued the 39 Nigerians and arrested the suspects”.

Oppong, who disclosed that 36 laptops recovered from the suspects, hinted that the house owner has been arrested and that efforts were ongoing to arrest other parties.