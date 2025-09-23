Ghanaian boxer dies 10 days after losing bout

A Ghanaian boxer, Ernest Akusehy, popularly known as Bahubali, has been pronounced dead after a devastating loss to an opponent.

During the eight-round super middleweight fight, Bahubali, who aged 32, was said to have succumbed to his opponent, Jacob Jackson, following repeated heavy blows aimed at him after which he died 10 days later over suspicions of internal injuries.

Many reactions have emerged following the passing of the Chorkor born boxer, some blaming the bout officials for delaying the match till the eighth round when Bahubali was obviously unable to withstand the pressure he suffered from his rival.

One Maavuwi stated, ”This match should have been stopped long ago. No professionalism at all.”

Another respondent, bibini said, ”This match should have never happened. Dickson came in weighing over 200lb while Bahubali was 170lb. There are weight classes in boxing for a reason. This is illegal.”

The deceased, who died on Tuesday after the September 13 match held at the Bukom Boxing Arena, was regarded as one of Ghana’s brightest stars in the super middleweight and cruiserweight divisions. He maintained an unbeaten record in his early stages of his career, cementing his name in the hearts of boxing fans in the country.