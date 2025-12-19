Ghana proposes 2yr jail term for sex refusal in marriages

The authorities in Ghana are proposing a two-year jail term for spouses denying their partners sex in an attempt to curb emotional abuse in marriages.

The Ghanaian Police informed that denying sexual intimacy in wedlock can amount to emotional abuse, and those indulging in the act could be charged and prosecuted, which could be tantamount to two years prison sentence.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dennis Fiakpui, said that the measure, under the provisions of the country’s domestic violence laws Act 732 of 2007, will be carried on a suspect if proven guilty in the court.

Fiakpui, yesterday, informed that the initiative was taken into consideration after the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit, DOVSSU, received lots of complaints of deliberate home coming and neglect of marital vows.

”If your husbands refuse to eat your food and make you unhappy and cause you emotional pain, you can also report it to the police and if your husbands come home late and cause you to be unhappy, you can make a case at the DOVSSU,” the police figure said.

Fikpau also urged anyone in other forms of domestic violence to seek help from appropriate authorities.