Ghana president distances self from Tinubu, Obi endorsement reports

The Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo has distanced himself from reports alleging that he raised concerns about the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu’s health and endorsement of his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, ahead of next year’s election across Nigeria.

Akufo-Addo said that issues on next year’s presidential election were internal and that he would remain apolitical on such an important issue in the country.

The president, who distanced himself from the claims been diseminated publicly through a statement released on his official social media handle, urged Nigerians and Ghanaians to disregard such report and that they never emanated from him.

He noted that the relationship between Nigeria and Ghana had spanned for several years unaffected and all efforts would be made to sustain such bilateral ties.

According to the statement, “My attention has been drawn to a disturbing post making the rounds on social media, where it is alleged I have written to the 2023 presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to “give Peter Obi a chance and seek treatment for his health.

This is completely false and mischievous, with no iota of truth whatsoever in it. I have written no such letter to the APC leader, and it will not occur to me to do so. Ghana and Nigeria boast of decades of cordial, strong, and brotherly relations, and I am not going to be the one to interfere in the internal affairs and politics of Nigeria”.

Before the Presiddent’s statement, there were reports that he had endorsed the LP candidate through a letter to Tinubu on why he should backdown on his ambition to become President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

