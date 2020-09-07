Report on Interest
Ghana President emerge ECOWAS chairman

By Ibe Wada

By Wada Maminetu Ibe

JUST IN- President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo has been elected Chairman of the ECOWAS Authorities of Heads of State and government following the expiration of one year tenure of Mahamadou Issoufou, President of Niger.

ECOWAS leaders are currently in Niamey, Niger Republic for the 57th ordinary session of the ECOWAS authority of head of state and government.

President Akufo-Addo’s election is coming at the time Ghana and Nigeria are putting measures in place to address recurring trade disputes between the two countries.

Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari asked ECOWAS leaders to desists from elongating their tenure in office, saying such action is responsible for political unrest in many of the countries.

Details later…

