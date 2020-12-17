Report on Interest
The Guild

The Guild
Ghana postpones late Rawlings burial indefinately

By News Desk

By The Guild

The Ghanaian Government has postponed funeral of its charismatic former president, late Jerry Rawlings, indefinitely, barely a week to the earlier date announced.

It said that the postponement was due to unforeseen circumstances which were reported to have been a dispute between members of the late leader’s family.

Rawlings, who died on November 12 at the age of 73, held sway for two decades in the country, first as a military ruler and later as elected president of the West African nation.

Announcing the postponement, Ghana Foreign Ministry, in a statement to diplomats and foreign agencies on Thursday, stressed that the funeral earlier scheduled for December 23 cannot hold as planned and that a new date would be announced.

A former air force flight lieutenant, Rawlings twice overthrew governments through coups in 1979 and 1981 but was widely seen by the poor as their champion.

The Guild
