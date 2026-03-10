Ghana police arrests 93 Nigerians over cybercrimes, others

The Ghana Immigration Service has arrested 93 Nigerian nationals and rescued 73 victims during a major anti-fraud operation in Ghana.

The suspects, comprising 91 males and two females, were arrested for their alleged involvement in internet fraud and immigration-related offences.

The arrests followed an intelligence-led operation carried out by officers of the National Operations Unit of the Ghana Immigration Service under the leadership of Deputy Superintendent of Immigration, Newman Akuffo.

The operation targeted six houses within the Devtraco Estate, where officers rescued 73 victims who had reportedly been subjected to severe torture and abuse by the suspects.

In a press release issued yesterday and signed by Deputy Commissioner of Immigration and Head of Public Affairs, Maid Quainoo, the service said several items believed to have been used for fraudulent activities were recovered during the raid.

Items recovered included counterfeit U.S. dollars, fake gold bars, 82 laptops, 57 mobile phones, 17 television sets and other household appliances.

Preliminary investigations by the Ghana Immigration Service revealed that some of the suspects allegedly entered Ghana through unapproved routes, while others overstayed their 90-day visa-free entry.

The agency said further investigations are ongoing at its national headquarters, adding that the 73 rescued victims have since been repatriated to Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service urged all foreign nationals in the country to strictly comply with Ghanaian laws, warning that violations of the country’s immigration and anti-trafficking laws attract severe penalties.