Ghana police arrests 48 Nigerians link to cybercrimes

No fewer than 48 Nigerians living in Ghana have been taken into police custody after investigations uncovered their involvement in multiple cybercrime activities including romance scams, online investment fraud, impersonation schemes and illicit online gold trading.

The suspects comprising of 46 males and two females were apprehended during a coordinated nighttime operation in the Dawhenya area of the Ningo-Prampram Constituency of the country.

The intelligence-led operation targeting suspected cybercrime syndicates operating within the area was carried out by the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) in collaboration with National Security and the Ghana Police Service.

Items recovered during the operation included 54 laptops, 39 mobile phones, one Starlink internet device and eight MTN TurboNet routers, which investigators believe were used to facilitate the alleged crimes.

The Ghanaian Minister of Information and Communication, Sam George, disclosed this on his social media handle on Wednesday, while commending the operatives involved for their professionalism.

According to him, “We are committed to carrying out intelligence-led surgical strikes against these crime syndicates to ensure that we rid our cyber ecosystem of these criminals. Ghana welcomes everyone interested in legitimate enterprise. We will remain a hostile domain for cyber criminals.

“I commend the operatives who carried out this operation with the professionalism for which our security services are globally recognised. Their service is celebrated. I wish all a merry digital Christmas and a cyber crime free new year!