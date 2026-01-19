Ghana police arrest 53 Nigerian suspects over cybercrime

No fewer than 53 Nigerians have been arrested in Ghana for violating the law through cybercrime.

The arrests were held at different suspected cybercrime centres in the country, nine Nigerians held up as prime suspects, as well as 44 other compatriots believed to have conspired to carry out the unlawful act.

In an issued statement, the authorities held that some young men, mostly foreign nationals, were exploited, coerced and forced to engage in various cyber crimes in various regions in the country.

The statement added that the enforcement, carried out by a joint security team from the National Security Operations, Cyber Security Authority the Criminal Investigations Department, CID, and the Ghana Police Service SWAT Unit, in East Legon Hills, Afienya, Kwabenya,m Weijia and Tuba, were a coordinated operation to protect Ghana’s cyber space and international digital reputation.

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel George, disclosed that the arrestees were, yesterday, found operating laptops suggesting a structured and organized cybercrime network operating across the targeted communities.

”Items recovered from the suspects include 52 assorted mobile phones, 62 laptop computers and two pump-action guns,” George said on Monday.

”They have now been handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service for safekeeping and further investigations,” he stated.