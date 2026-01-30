Ghanaian midfielder gets 3-match ban for attacking opponent

The English FA has handed a three-match ban on Ghanaian midfielder, Brandon Asante, for attacking an opponent during a match.

The FA handed the ban on Asante, expressing displeasure over his act of elbowing an opponent during a Championship match between Coventry City and Norwich, adding that the act constitutes violent conduct which is a disrepute to the game.

The board, in a statement, held that the Coventry City player elbowed Patt Mattsson during the league fixture, and admitted the charge against him and accepted the standard penalty for violent conduct.

”Brandon Thomas-Asante has been suspended for three matches following Coventry City’s EFL Championship match against Norwich City on Monday, 26 January,” the statement, released on Friday, reads.

”The player’s behaviour around the 34th minute wasn’t seen by the match officials at the time but it was caught on video, and the FA alleged that it constitutes violent conduct,” it added.

The player will now miss his side’s home games against Oxford and Middlesborough on February and 16 respectively, as well as the trip to his former employers, West Brom on Saturday February, 21.

Asante has scored 10 goals for the Sky Blues but has gone on a six-game barrel spell.