Ghana ends COVID-19, frees land, sea boarders restriction

Following two years of stiffened Covid-19 restrictions, Ghanaian President, NanaAkufo-Addo has announced the re-opening of land, sea borders and the lifting of most of the COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

The president said the decision was made after reviewing the raft of measures put in place to help win the fight against the virus and the background of rapidly declining infections as well as the relative success of the vaccination campaign by the Ghana Health Service.

In his 28th nationwide COVID-19 address on Monday, he declared that the lift would take it from Monday and as such there would be no mandatory wearing of faces, adding that other restrictions would be lifted.

“From Monday, the wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory. I encourage all of you to continue to maintain enhanced hand hygiene practices and avoid overcrowded gatherings.” he said.

Akufo-Addo stated that all in-person activities, including religious gatherings, conferences, workshops, and funerals, may resume at full capacity, as long as the audience and participants are fully vaccinated, but hand washing and hand sanitizing points should be made available, adding that travelers would also be allowed through the sea and land after a negative covid-19 test.

“Fully vaccinated travelers will be allowed entry through the land and sea borders without a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test result from the country of origin. It has been a difficult two years, and we see light at the end of a very long tunnel. I appeal to all of us to live responsibly, protect ourselves, and do everything we can to stay safe as we lift these restrictions,” he said.

