Ghana begins citizens evacuation from Qatar

The Embassy of Ghana in Qatar has announced plans to undertake an emergency evacuation exercise for Ghanaians living in the country, initiating a one-way repatriation process to ensure their safety and protection.

The government has urged interested nationals to confirm their participation promptly by submitting the biodata pages of their passports via email to doha@mfa.gov.gh

According to a statement issued by the Embassy on Monday, the deadline for submissions is Tuesday, March 17, 2026, to facilitate organized departure arrangements for Ghanaians seeking emergency evacuation from Qatar.

This decisive action follows escalating tensions in the Middle East, including reported missile strikes, airspace disruptions, and threats to civilian travel, prompting Ghanaian authorities to prioritize the well-being of their diaspora community in Qatar.

Members of the public and affected nationals are encouraged to monitor official embassy communications closely and cooperate fully to ensure a smooth and secure process.

According to the statement, “We wish to inform all Ghanaians living in Qatar that the Government of the Republic of Ghana has decided to undertake an emergency evacuation exercise in Qatar in the wake of the heightened security situation in the region.