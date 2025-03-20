Ghana-based Nigerian businessman risks jail term for drug peddling

A 56-year-old Nigerian businessman, Uchechukwu Chima has been arrested by the authorities of Narcotic Control Commission (NACOC) after being caught with narcotic substances worth $2.1 billion in Ghana.

The suspect, who was identified as a long time drug target, was apprehended by the law enforcement agency after he was found in possession of 192kg of cocaine and 0.42kg of heroin.

As learnt, the Nigerian national was taken into NACOC custody following a raid operation conducted by the agency’s operatives, which led them to his hideout in Oyarifa, a suburb of Accra.

The Ghanian Acting Director for Public Affairs and International Relations, Francis Amoah disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday.

According to the statement, “An intelligence led operation by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) on Tuesday, 18 March 2025, resulted in the arrest of a 56 year old Nigerian, Uchechukwu Chima at Oyarifa, a suburb of Accra. A search conducted by the NACOC team at the suspect’s hideout uncovered substances suspected to be narcotic drugs”

“Field tests conducted on the suspected substance proved positive for cocaine and heroin, both narcotic drugs. The suspected narcotic substances, with a total weight of about 192kg of cocaine and 0.42kg of heroin, are estimated at a street value of Two Million, One Hundred and Twenty-one Thousand, Six Hundred and Sixty United States Dollars (US$2.1 Million)”

“The suspect, Uchechukwu Chima who has been a target for NACOC for some time now, is noted to be the brain behind some seizures/arrests made by NACOC in the past. NACOC by this seizure and arrest, has taken this substantial quantity of drugs from the street, saving millions of lives of people who would have otherwise perished from abusing these hard drugs”

“NACOC remains committed to making Ghana an unprofitable destination for drug trafficking and thus protecting the safety and well-being of all Ghanaians and the international community”.