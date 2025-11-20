Ghana army resumes recruitment process after stampede incident

The Ghanaian government has reopened recruitment activities for applicants into its Army force following a stampede incident which caused the death of six people and others injured.

The government disclosed the exercise, which was put on hold due to the mishap, has resumed, adding that the applicants can continue the processes to facilitate their eligibility for placement into the force.

Several of them were seen at the centre in a costume of white shirts and black joggers seated in decorum with documents awaiting to be put through on the regulations of the exercise.

Military officers at the El Wak Stadium location in Accra, stated that the screening would now take place across eight centres within five key locations in the region.

The force disclosed that the applicants have been grouped into batches of 600 and sent SMS notifications on their screening dates, batch numbers and designated centres.

The candidates have been urged to regularly check for updates and strictly follow the instructions. They were also informed that verification of their status on the exercise can be done on the recruitment portal.