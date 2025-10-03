Getting Boko Haram financiers will end insurgency- Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has emphasized that identifying and bringing Boko Haram financiers forward to explain their motives is critical to ending the insurgency that has destabilized the nation for over 15 years.

Obasanjo said the country cannot continue to treat the insurgency as a distant or faceless problem, stressing that understanding who is behind the violence, and why, is essential to dismantling it.

The former president called on anyone with knowledge about the operations of the terrorist group, including supporters, sympathisers, and financial backers, to come forward and speak up.

“Those who have things to say and know what to do should come up. Those who are part of and supporters of Boko Haram, whatever it is, let them write, let them speak up. That way we can find a solution to this ugly problem,” he said.

Speaking during the presentation of Scar, a new book written by former Chief of Defence Staff Lucky Irabor, which offers an insider’s perspective on the terrorist group on Friday, Obasanjo recalled visiting Maiduguri in 2010, shortly after Boko Haram attacked the United Nations office in Abuja, in an effort to understand the group’s identity and demands.

According to him, what he found then was not a religious or political agenda, but a deeper frustration driven by the desire for a better life.

He questioned whether Nigeria has truly understood those motivations or taken meaningful steps to address them.

“I think we have to ask ourselves the necessary questions to be able to deal with this thing that has now become a monster within our country,” Obasanjo added.

Agreeing with the former head of state, former President Goodluck Jonathan described Obasanjo’s emphasis on identifying backers and drawing out insiders as a necessary part of Nigeria’s strategic rethink.

Jonathan compared the value of insider testimony to historical records, noting that the Nigerian civil war story, for example, gained nuance when participants wrote their accounts.

He recalled efforts during his administration to engage militants, saying his government had tried dialogue and negotiation tools in other conflicts such as the Niger Delta, where talks with militant leaders helped reduce violence.

“We need to approach it differently,” Jonathan said. “The issue of carrot and stick needs to be looked at. They are not hungry, the weapons they use will tell you that. Where are these guns from? External hands are involved.”

He urged former military officers and others who were involved in the Boko Haram saga to come forward with information, stressing that multiple approaches, military, political and intelligence-led, must be considered.

The former president expressed hope that Boko Haram leaders might someday be literate enough to document their motives, which could help make the path to resolution clearer.

Jonathan acknowledged the complexity of the problem but reiterated his belief that a different approach, combining hard and soft options and rooted in better intelligence and truth-telling, is required to resolve the insurgency.