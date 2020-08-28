Report on Interest
under logo

Lagos Govt. launches 100,000 youth daily feeding programme…

The Guild

Peru trashes Brazilian 1-0, ends 17-match unbeaten

The Guild

BREAKING: Nigeria coronavirus cases hit 362

The Guild
FootballSports

Germany turns down proposal on fans return during football games

By News Desk

By The Guild

The German government has rejected an appeal to reopen the stadium gates for limited fans to witness 2020/2021 football games amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country.

It stated that next season would be played without fans in stadiums and that the decision would remain until at least when coronavirus cases have subsided.

German new football season was set to start on September 11 with the first round of the DFB-Pokal and Bundesliga games kicking off the following weekend.

The decision not to reopen the stadium gates was reached during a conference with the country’s Chancellor, Angela Merkel, and the Prime Ministers of Germany’s federal states

At the conference, it was decided that local governments should work out proposals on fans’ possible return to stadiums in a limited capacity by the end of October.

However, at major events where contacts cannot be traced and hygiene regulations cannot be complied with, spectators would not be allowed to return until at least the end of the year.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister, Markus Soder, while applauding the government stance, stated that it would not make sense for football to resume with spectators in September, as it would send the wrong message if the number of infections was to increase.

In France, up to 5,000 people per match are allowed to watch their teams from the stands now the new Ligue 1 season is underway.

The Guild 1564 posts 15 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.