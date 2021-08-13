Germany begins €2M Dog training school construction for NDLEA

As part of the efforts to boost anti-drug eat across Nigeria, the German Government has commenced construction of a over €2 million Dog training institution to assist National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) activities across the country.

The German government disclosed that the institution would be where more narcotic detection dogs would be deployed and groomed to reduce human interference with drugs across the country.

According to the German government, the facility would be completed in phases to ensure effective construction and that it would be completed before 2025.

Announcing the approval on Friday, Jan Ritterhoff, representatives of the Federal Criminal Police Office for the country in German embassy in Nigeria, explained the modalities for the project during a courtesy visit to the Chairman NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd) at the agency’s office in Abuja.

Ritterhoff, meanwhile, commended Marwa for the great transformation he has brought to NDLEA as well as the strings of achievements especially in the areas of seizures and arrests within a very short time.

Responding, Marwa commended the German government over ongoing efforts to boost the operational capability of the Agency with a world-class narcotic detection dog training facility.

He expressed appreciation for past supports to the NDLEA especially in the areas of training, supply of drugs detection dogs, and vehicles, adding

that the 2million euro dog training school being planned for the agency will further boost NDLEA’s operations.

The NDLEA chairman said drug trafficking is a complex and dynamic crime, which demands that the agency must always be a step ahead of drug cartels.

According to him, I must commend the German government for considering to donate more dogs to the agency to be able to cover more areas of responsibility.

Marwa said through the support of the Germans, a total of over 26 major arrests and seizures of narcotic drugs including Cocaine, Heroin, Methamphetamine, Ephedrine and Cannabis with a combined weight of over 17.932 metric tons, were made by with the assistance of the narcotic

detection dogs.

