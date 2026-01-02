German striker joins AC Milan on season long loan

Italian league giants, AC Milan, have completed the signing of German striker, Niclas Fullkrug, on loan from West Ham till the end of season.

Fullkrug penned the deal to join AC Milan with an option to make the deal permanent after it’s completion, as disclosed by both clubs.

The move reached conclusion after the 32-year-old arrived in northern Italy last week and trained with his new team-mates following his lack of match minutes with the Premier League club which he joined in 2024 in a £27 million deal from Borrussia Dortmund.

“The past one and a half years didn’t go as I, and surely you all had imagined,” said Fullkrug after completing the move on Friday.

“I want to thank you for your support, even when things weren’t always easy. There are truly special people at WHU, and I am very grateful for everyone I met and the relationships I was able to build.

“Wishing you all the best for the rest of the season.”

He leaves the Hammers who are in 18th in the Premier League table, four points from safety, to a Milan second in Serie A, one point behind rivals Inter.

The post player has scored three goals in 29 appearances for the London club.