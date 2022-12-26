German forward visits Nigeria, joins spectators for local football match

German and Borussia Dortmund forward, Karim Adeyemi, has returned to Nigeria, reuniting with relatives and his fans in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Adeyemi, who was among the young players picked by the German coach, Hansi Flicks, for the just concluded Qatar world cup, was spotted at the Olubadan Stadium in Ibadan, where he was seen watching a local football match.

The forward was seen on Monday to have joined hundreds of football lovers that thronged the stadium to watch a match between Shooting Stars and a club named after the young forward, Adeyemi FC.

His arrival at the stadium, it was gathered, changed the atmosphere with many soccer lovers, who had watched the footballer play in the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) champions league and doubted his connection with Nigeria, struggling to catch a glimpse of him.

Shooting Stars is the number one football team in Oyo State and they are playing in Nigeria’s topflight known as the NPFL.

