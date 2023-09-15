German footballer preaches Islam after embracing religion

A German footballer, Robert Bauer, has converted to Islam, after he was encouraged and exposed to beauty of the religion by his wife and her family.

The 28years old defender, who plays for Saudi club, Al-Tai, disclosed that his decision was made after total understanding of the religion and it revelation on the 21st century.

Bauer announced his decision to embrace Islam yesterday in a short statement attached with pictures and released through his official social media handle.

In the pictures, the footballer was seen observing solaat (Muslims prayer) with a white Pjamas, just as he revealed that he came to Islam through his wife and her family.

According to the statement, “For all the people messaging me today. I came to Islam through my wife and her family. It’s been many years and I’m thankful for you all to help me and encourage me on my journey.”

Bauer, who joined the Saudi Professional League on a one-year contract, made his Bundesliga 2 debut on October 31st, 2014 against Fortuna Dusseldorf, replacing Alfredo Morales; however, the match ended in a 0-0 draw. The fixture against Dramstadt 98 on November 22nd, 2015 saw Bauer score his first goal in Bundesliga.

He moved to Wender Bremen in August 2016 and was loaned to FC Nurnberg 2 years later. He went on to sign a long-term contract with the Russian Club named FC Arsenal Tula and shifted his base to Sint-Truiden, Belgium in September 2021.

Bauer represented Germany at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in New Zealand in 2015 and was part of the squad for the 2016 Summer Olympics, which saw Germany clinch the silver medal.

