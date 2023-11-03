German club terminates Dutch winger’s contract over Israel-Gaza post

A Dutch winger, Anwar El Ghazi, has had his contract terminated by the German club, Mainz, over his social media post about the Israel-Gaza conflict.

This came barely four days after the club lifted the player’s suspension and gave him an official warning, but the 28-year-old maintained his stance and released more social media posts, declaring his support for Palestine.

Before this, he was suspended by the Bundesliga club after a now-deleted post on social media that was perceived to be pro-Palestinian content.

In a statement released on Friday by the club, it stated that the player’s contract had been terminated with “immediate effect” after it became obvious that the player held on to his stance on the war.

According to the statement, “FSV Mainz 05 is ending the contractual relationship with Anwar el Ghazi and terminated the player immediately on Friday. The club is taking this measure in response to the player’s statements and posts on social media”.

When lifting the former Everton and Aston Villa player’s suspension on Monday, Mainz said: “Given his commitment to upholding the club’s values and the remorse shown, and in keeping with the club’s culture of using mistakes as an opportunity to learn, Anwar el Ghazi will return to training and matchday-related activities with FSV Mainz 05 soon.

“El Ghazi has since distanced himself from his post on his Instagram account, which he deleted minutes later, in multiple conversations with the club. He regretted publishing the post and was remorseful about its negative impact, especially on the club as a whole.”

The club had previously said El Ghazi’s post “took a position on the conflict in the Middle East in a manner that wasn’t tolerable for the club”.

Mainz’s stadium is named after founding member Eugen Salomon, a Jewish man who was stripped of his club functions by the Nazis in 1933. Salomon died in the Holocaust in 1942.

It would be recalled that the Holocaust, carried out by Nazi Germany during World War Two, claimed the lives of an estimated six million Jews in the country.

El Ghazi signed for Mainz on a free transfer in the summer and has played three games this season for the club in its quest to qualify for next season’s champion’s league.

Writing on Instagram stories last week he said: “I condemn the killing of all innocent civilians in Palestine and Israel. My sympathies are with the innocent victims of this conflict irrespective of their nationality. I am committed to a peaceful and integrated Middle East region.

“To the extent my previous statements on social media have been misunderstood, I would like to make clear that I stand for peace and humanity for all.”

