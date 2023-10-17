German club suspends player indefinitely for supporting Palestine against Israel

A German football club, Mainz, has suspended Dutch player, Anwar El Ghazi, after the winger publicly supported Palestine amid ongoing war between the country and Israel over control of Gaza on social media.

The club described El Ghazi’s post on social media as unacceptable, after the backlash that trailed the player’s stance on the war.

El Ghazi, who plays for the Dutch national team, was suspended on Tuesday by the club over the comments in a “since-deleted” post on social media during the weekend.

Mainz, meanwhile, admitted that there were varying perspectives on the decades-long, complex conflict, but the player should not have come out publicly to take a stance.

“El Ghazi took a position on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East that was deemed unacceptable. Prior to making this decision, the club and the player had engaged in an in-depth discussion.”

The club were however “distancing themselves from the content of the social media post”, which did not “align with the values of the club”.

In the statement, Mainz did not indicate how long the suspension could last.

