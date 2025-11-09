German club sacks manager over poor results

German football club, Wolfsburg, has parted ways with its manager, Paul Simonis, ending the four months relationship between the club’s management and the football tactician.

Wolfsburg decision to relieve Simonis of his duties was made after losing six of the seven Bundesliga games managed by the young football expert.

Before his sack on Sunday, the 40years old manager who came from Dutch outfit, Go Ahead Eagles, over the summer, overseeing wins in his first two competitive games as Wolfsburg head coach.

However, the Wolves have won just one of 10 since, drawing two and losing seven, including a home defeat to Bundesliga 2’s Holstein Kiel in the DFB Cup second round.

The 2-1 loss at Werder Bremen – a game Wolfsburg led until the 83rd minute – was the club’s sixth in the league in 2025/26 and leaves them just two points outside the relegation zone after 10 rounds of fixtures.

Wolfsburg’s managing director for sport, Peter Christiansen, said: “The decision to release Paul Simonis was not easy for us. We greatly valued his work, his ideas, and his approach to the team – which is precisely why this step is personally painful for me. Nevertheless, we must honestly acknowledge that in football, results and points ultimately count, and the developments of recent weeks have not gone as we all hoped”.

Simonis was Wolfsburg’s fifth permanent head coach since Oliver Glasner’s departure at the end of the 2020/21 season. The 2008/09 Bundesliga champions have managed just one top-half finish in that period.

Wolfsburg host Bayer Leverkusen in their first game back following the international break on 22 November.